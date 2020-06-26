The emperor of Paris | Always!

Portrait carryoff a France in turmoil

Mentioned watching the great Stefan Zweig, in his extraordinary biography Fouché, el genio darkaround the ambitious and maquiabélico political that exerts its pungent power during the French Revolution and the napoleonic empire), the model of many political cynics, yet still manages to extend its oppressive tentacles up to the restoration of monarchies,–, Eugène-François Vidocq was a famous criminal who went to the story to be escaped many times of justice, to follow in the footsteps of the libertine, the Marquis de Sade, and rank as one of the first private investigators who have been inspired by great writers such as her friend Honoré de Balzac and the american Edgar Allan Poe. It is also known that it served as a model for the protagonist and the antagonist, Jean Valjean, and his obsession with his persecutor Javert, of The miserable, by Victor Hugo.

With the background of the movie A scandal in Paris Douglas Sirk, 1946, and the most overtly biographical note of Vidocq: The myth of Pitof in 2001, starring Gérard Depardieu, more irregular Jean-François Richet has interested you, with your most recent The emperor of Paris (France, 2018), in this elusive fulfillment that has managed to outwit the largest prison in the French of the time. A legend of the underground world of paris, to the nauseating subway novelados by Victor Hugo, Richet begins his something else in disguise biopic just after his last great escape, when it is launched by a party with chains on the legs and give it up for dead. Anyone who tries to go unnoticed, behind the guise of a simple merchant, ex-inmate confirms, once again, as you do with your Jean Valjean, his past haunts him-is accused of a murder he did not commit-and there is more that making a deal with the ambitious head of the police, Mr Henry: with knowledge of cause, to fight the mafia, in exchange for the amnesty.

Between history and legend, and while the film Richet has won major awards in lines such as drawings, photography, costumes and art for his impeccably decorated, what is certain is that the story itself not only to engage the viewer for the heat, for the treatment of many of his characters with exaggerated case is the archetype, and then weak solvency the human. More worried about to build another thriller where to dominate the fight scenes, the French filmmaker has wasted very rich investment, instead of getting impeccable reproductions of contrast spaces of the underworld parisian waste, and buildings –in the background, the Arc de Triomphe is half of the work-which might well have had a greater impact if it had been a vehicle to contextualize very interesting, full of all kinds of cereals and make-up, of the vicissitudes and challenges. The same lead Vidocq that gives the extraordinary life of Vincent Cassel, not to mention the quoted Joseph Fouchet, that embodies a strong personality Fabrice Luchine, or even the rival to the heroine who plays the beautiful and proven actresses, from scotland, Freya Mavor and ukraine Olga Rurylenko, have a daunting mission to interpret the two characters that we have only their silhouettes, especially in the case of the second, in the figure and the voice of a careerist baroness Of Giverny, of which little or nothing can be known rather superficial treatment of the signatories of the screenplay, Eric Besnard, and the same Richet.

The film by Jean-François Richet gets a lukewarm approach to the subject in custión, which, moreover, was the founder of the Sûreté Nationale. If perhaps a series of adventures, here also co-screenwriter is only the skin of a character and an era that believed that he was going to make more brightness and advantage, because there is a fabric where to cut and they had enough funds available to do so. If the investment and the casting they were at their height, not in the way that the book is a film that you even know, wrote by the same Memories Eugène-François Vidocq, but also not intended to contextualize or go very deep. A mistake would be to say that the tape is not done with the trade, with a team of collaborators in the production that have proven to be talented, but the story told, again, it remains on the surface, taking away the breath only the perfect reproduction of the time, and the scenarios of the portrait, and course work not less valiant perfect and a strong roster of formidable histriones. Complete the professional cast of top actors, Denis Ménochet as an envious Dubillard, August Diehl, as the unappreciated antagonist Nathanael Wenger and the multi-talented James Thierrée, as the duke of Neufchâteau.

Being an age so often depicted, some with more luck than the other, Jean-François Richet, finally, return to bet for a thriller more action also as a stunning rhythm. In the case in addition to the first risky criminologist of the story, the creator of the modern methods of research, and in some way the father of forensic science –after the resolution of countless cases of crimes that their sense of smell is able to clarify, with success, what is certain is that The emperor of Paris ends, rather, to pass without penalty or glory, when his creator had in hand the material more than enough to have made a great movie of that time. Once more, much noise and few nuts.

