Shawn Mendes might be the preparation of a new album

Shawn Mendes is giving some of the songs of new projects, how can you surprise your fans with music?

Apparently Shawn Mendes he remained very active and creative during the quarantine, the interpreter of ‘Points’ has its fans all over the world very excited about some of the possible announcements of new music.

It is not a secret Shawn Mendes love the tattoosthe singer enjoys a lot of catching great moments on their body, one of his major inspirations is nature, as it has a tattoo a bird in the hand, on the arm a bulb with blue flowers and a butterfly.

Mendes in their social network constantly share their daily activities, in several post has published their moments recording studio or do a little tone test with your guitar.

Today, Shawn Mendes he has been very active in networksand , specifically, Instagramwhere he commented on some publications of perfthe that belongs to your fan club. Administrators of the account @shawnsbottles made a few posts and in the descriptions you could read:

We just want to new music this guy

And in the photo appears to Shawn Mendes very happy, the artist replied immediately:

Soon to come

While in another post of the same account wrote:

Sweet little butterfly human… I’m already going

In the past, the singer has said repeatedly that the house of one of his tattoos represents a disc or a song very special for him, so that the fans suspect that the a symbol of this new era is a butterfly.

To celebrate this launch of a new project, fans of the singer Shawn Mendes they created the hashtag #SM4IsComingthat immediately became a trend on Twitter, some users have commented that they waited very anxiously waiting for their music.

The loving relationship of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello it’s going better than ever, some time ago the couple decided to capture their love with some significant tattoos on a partner in a major law firm in the city of Los Angeles.