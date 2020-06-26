Sebastian Yatra and the message for Mexico, which has been interpreted as indirect Danna Paola – eju.tv

The activities of the colombian singer in the social networks generated a wave of suspicion, that concern once again with the actress of “Elite”

Danna Paola has been noticed by the media and followers of being the third in discord in the relationship of Yatra and Stoessel (Photo: Instagram)

After the alleged wink made by Tini Stoessel Sebastian Yatra in their social networkson the left you can see that still keeps him tied to his thought after his break at the end of the month of may, the colombian singer has dedicated a message to Danna Paolathe actress and singer who has been designated as the third in discord in the relationship.

“Hello… I wanted to tell you that with Sebastian we have decided to end the relationship. We live beautiful moments, but sometimes things don’t go as you imagine. Today, we feel that this is the best decision for the both of us and there will always be a beautiful memory in our heart”, was the release of the social network, in which the Vats and Yatra when they announced their separation.

Last week, in a live broadcast in front of nearly 200,000 of his followersalso the actress and the former protagonist of Purple he did something which his fans interpreted as a hint for your ex boyfriend, the lead singer of the reggaetonbecause the intérpretar more of the themes of his discography in live, he chose some songs, which he has in common with the colombianrepeating in a chorus of the phrase “Yatra, Yatra”.

This song has been understood by his followers as the hope of a possible return of the relations with the media both boys held for nearly a year, or at least it was marked as “open door” or an evocative invitation to resume the courtship.

The singers announced their separation last may 16, after almost a year of noviazo (Photo: Instagram)

However, since his confinement in the city of Bogotá, the singer A year he has given no recognition for the “indirect music” of his ex-partner, but on the contraryhe had a attitude that makes you think of the impossibility of an alleged reconciliation with Stoessel, 23 years.

The interpreter sent a greeting and a wish of happy birthday to Danna Paola, the girl pointed out by the fans and the media that would have been the cause of the rupture in their relationship with Stoessel.

In the middle of the “zoompleaños” organized by the singer Ill-fame, and the World of sweetsin celebrating its 25 years, the colombian has actively participated in. “Brutal party live” he wrote to the musician, to which Danna replied with a shy “Thank you Sebas, thanks.” perhaps in an attempt not to provide more what to talk about on the topic, which places it as the cause of the rupture.

Yatra was present at the celebration of the virtual Danna Paola for their 25 years (Photo: instagram)

If that wasn’t enough, just before the arrival of the birthday of the mexican the singer of 25 years, has also added to their instastories a panoramic photo where you can see how to deploy the huge flag in the zocalo of Mexico Citythe iconic square in the historic center of the city, is the original and is keeping the quarantine Danna Paola.

The actress made a quarter of a century, in the midst of a global pandemic (Photo: Instagram)

The image was completed with a emoji handyman together and the line “Thinking of you”an action that has also raised suspicions and was interpreted as a message veiled in a love at a distance.

Last may 16, Yatra and Vats have used the social network to to share a text that expresses the decision to end the couple’s relationshipafter almost a year of being together and several concerts and collaborations together.

A photo and a nostalgic mensae have been sufficient to give thinking to do (Picture: Instagram)

“It is the best decision for the two. Sometimes things do not go as one would imagine”it was part of the press release that has touched their fans, who for weeks has remained very active in the networks making it messages to the two singers in order to reconsider the decision and to resume their union as a couple.

