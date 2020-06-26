Rafa Kalimann poses stunning in a new shoot and receives praise: “Goddess!”

The ex-BBB delighted followers with the record

Rafa Kalimann gave a beauty show and left the fans completely in love on Wednesday (24) on her Instagram.

The brunette shared with the fans some photos she takes for the Vogue shoot, posing stunning with a very rich production in detail.

The click was so successful on social networks that it earned more than 600 thousand likes.

“Phyna”, a follower joked. “A shower of beauty in my feed every time”, praised another person. “Each woman’s photo is shot after shot,” commented a third.