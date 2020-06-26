Rachel Lindsay says that no one fucks with Garrett’ despite being a friend of Becca Kufrin

After Garrett Yrigoyen published in a publication of Instagram in support of the implementation of the law, in the midst of the protests Black Lives matter, Becca Kufrin said to Rachel, Lindsay, who does not know what is your relationship with him. In the podcast, the Undergraduate Happy Hour, Lindsay said Kufrin that, while she will be there for her as a friend, she is not “fucking with Garrett”.

Garrett Yrigoyen caused controversy with its publication of Instagram

On June 4, Yrigoyen offended some fans when he expressed his support for the police in a publication of Instagram.

“Last week I was quite shocked by everything that was happening. I have heard, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in charge of enforcing the law, could not sit and do not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races, which also represent the thin blue line “, written Yrigoyen.

He continued: “there were more than 300 wounded, shot or killed in a single week. Suffer the consequences of an act he did not commit. Continues to dedicate extra hours to their families, remain silent when they are threatened, hated, and attacked … I Remember when they put the badge remain human, with a first emotion, the more brutality they face, the more nervous they become. make mistakes, have compassion, and no matter how terrible they are treated or the negative things that they say, I still present among us when we need them!

Becca Kufrin not sure of their relationship in the future

In an episode of the Bachelor, Happy Hour, on the 9th of June, Kufrin defended his boyfriend, but he told Lindsay that he does not share their points of view. On the 16th of June, the two made a another episode of a podcast, and Kufrin admitted he did not know where things stood with Yrigoyen.

“I want to say to our listeners, because I’m sure many will hear this and wonder, the amazement, there are opinions, for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett, at this point, all I can say, at this point, I don’t know, “ he said. “I can’t give you anything more. It is something we are trying to work, discuss and work in house at this time and there is no where to be, and this is really the best we can give at this time. “

Kufrin also offered an apology to Lindsay for not being sufficiently proactive in relation to diversity in the granting of the Degree course and the movement Black Lives Matter.

“But I wanted to share this, I know I have been rambling on a bit, but to give a little more context and to give you, Rachel, my apologies, and really throwing my voice and my hat in the ring to say things.” I need to change within the franchise and within me also, “ said Kufrin Lindsay.

Rachel Lindsay is here for Becca Kufrin

The happy hour is the single, Lindsay thanked Kufrin a letter of apology and has promised to be there for her. However, Lindsay has insisted that they would not do the same for Yrigoyen.

“What I really wanted to, this is an example of two friends who have different points of view, they may have different backgrounds, education, may not see things the same way. But the fact is that, when you have someone who is willing to learn, then, as a friend who is willing to learn, how can I not be willing to help and be there for you? Lindsay said Kufrin. “Now Garrett, that is a different situation. Not jodo seminar with Garrett. I don’t need it, But you and I have a different relationship, so I appreciate everything you just said.