Quarantine and TV: movies and series to watch today, Friday the 26th on the small screen

COUNT ME IN

FXM (DirecTV 505, Movistar 606, VTR 054, Clear 104)

Time: 20:20.

In a small town In Oregon, four boys are thrown into the adventure of finding a lost boy. Playing the heroes, the smart Gornie (Wil Wheaton), gritty and full of feeling Chris (River Phoenix), the flamboyant Teddy (Corey Feldman), and scaredy-cat Vern (Jerry O’connell) is heading into a hostile environment in which they can look after themselves.

THE UNKNOWN WOMAN

Chilevisión (DirecTV 151, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Hours: 15:30.

Tv series Greek. After escaping from prison condemned for a crime he did not commit, and with a false identity, the Marina only thinks about the revenge of Kate, the woman that was pressed, also to the abortion, to return to become a bone marrow donor for his son, Alexis, who died the same day that Marina gave birth to their daughter in prison.

DAD DRIFTING

Mega (DirecTV, 150, Movistar 120, VTR 020, Clear 054)

Hours: 19:45.

Tv series in chile. Brown, a Navy captain, a widower with four children, turns to Violet, the daughter of his factor, when three children are threatened with expulsion from the college, who will be responsible to take care of them while he is boarded. To know it, Bruno thought it would be a perfect mother, but there will be people who oppose your wishes.

SUICIDE SQUAD

TNT (DirecTV 502, Movistar 595, VTR 056, Clear 92)

Hours: 19:45.

While the US government is not clear on how to respond to a visiting alien to Earth with evil intentions, Amanda “The Wall” Waller (Viola Davis), the leader of the secret agency Argus offers to recruit the villains more cruel, with lethal skills and magic to work for them in dangerous, secret missions, to reach out to clean your record. With Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jay Hernandez, Karen Fukuhara, Adam Beach, Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller.

HELL

Gold (DirecTV 503, Movistar 761, VTR 791-HD, Clear 595-HD)

Hours: 22:00.

During the celebrations of the Bicentenary of Independence, Benjamin Garcia is deported from the united States and returns to his village, where the devastation caused by the violence and the economic crisis. To save his family from poverty, is involved in drug trafficking. With Damián Alcázar, Joaquín Cosío, Ernesto Gómez Cruz, María Rojo, Elizabeth Cervantes, Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Jorge Zárate.

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

TCM (DirecTV 504, Movistar 603, VTR 052, Clare 112)

Hours: 22:00.

At the end of the EIGHTEENTH century, the vampire Lestat (Tom Cruise) becomes a vampire Louis de Pointe (Brad Pitt), a man devastated by the loss of his wife and of his small daughter. Two hundred years later, in San Francisco, Louis decides to tell his story, of love, of terror and of ecstasy, a young reporter, Daniel Malloy (Christian Slater). With Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea, Indra Ove, and Thandie Newton.

TRUE LIES

The Network (DirecTV 148, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Hours: 22:00.

Late. Eduardo Fuentes brings this beat that combines humor, disaster, and the music of today and the themes converses with one or more guests.

MIRROR, MIRROR

Paramount Channel (DirecTV 510, Movistar 609, VTR 023, Clear 96)

Hours: 22:00.

Seven courageous rebel dwarfs to help snow white, to claim their rights to the throne which belongs to him by birth, and to conquer the Prince with the which aims to marry the dreadful Queen. With Lily Collins, Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer, Sean Bean, Nathan Lane, Mark Povinelli, Michael Lerner, Mare Winningham, Jordan Prentice, Danny Woodburn, Joey Gnoffo, Sebastian Saraceno, Ronald Lee Clark, Martin Klebba, Robert Emms, and Lisa Known.

GLORY

TVN (DirecTV 149, Movistar 119, VTR 019, Clear 053)

Time: 22:30.

Our cinema of TVN. Cycle of chilean film. Gloria (Paulina García) is 58 years old and alone in life. To compensate for the vacuum, fills their days of activities and at night seeks love in a world of vacations for single adults where you just get lost in a series of adventures that made no sense. This fragile happiness in which she lives is disturbed when she meets Rodolfo, a 65 years old, recently separated, who becomes obsessed with her.

MY GRANDFATHER IS A DANGER

Cinemax (DirecTV 509, Movistar 616, VTR 036, Clear 91)

Time: 22:30.

A week before her wedding, a lawyer, an arrogant, a road trip with his grandfather, a former army general, rude and malhablado, the voice of Daytona Beach, Florida, to spend a wild spring break that include parties, fights in the bar, and an epic night of karaoke. Actors: Robert de Niro and Zac Efron.

HARD TO KILL 2

Channel 13 (DirecTV 148, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Time: 22:35.

Large-Scale Events. A military that was expelled from the Congress and other professional mercenaries are waiting in the airport, the plane that leads to a south american dictatorship overthrown, which is considered the largest drug trafficker in the world. The idea is to stop the landing of other aircraft, freeing up politics and the escape. But will have to reckon with lieutenant John McLane (Bruce Willis), who is there awaiting the arrival of his wife.

The INFIDELS

TV+ (DirecTV 1147, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Time: 00:00.

Series in chile. Comedy about infidelity and the various situations that lead to the human being that was the commission, among other things, the non-compliance is serious sexual of one of the spouses, the simple exploitation of a favourable moment, without thinking of the consequences, habits, attitudes that may affect or unpleasant that only one of the spouses who do not strive to overcome, and that lead them to seek the comfort of another person.