MTV will broadcast the legendary Unplugged Pearl Jam, and Nirvana

The more nostalgic can relive the golden age of MTV this Friday, the 26th of June, as the music channel has announced that it will broadcast two classic concerts as part of their “MTV Flashback”.

The popular channel for young people to leave the reality show to come back-if only for an afternoon – to the old programming of the iconic concerts and presentations that marked the seal of MTV during the ‘ 90s.

According to the channel programming, will be able to enjoy the legendary MTV Unplugged Pearl Jam 1992, and Nirvana in 1994. In addition, issues of 1999 and 2000 from the Video Music Awards, which were presented to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Lauryn Hill, the Backstreet Boys, among others.

Check below the programming of MTV, the return of the flame”:

14:06 Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged

17:00 MTV Video Music Awards 1999, with performances from Lauryn Hill, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, TLC, Nine Inch Nails and Eminem

20:15 MTV Video Music Awards 2000, with a music performance of Britney Spears, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Christina Aguilera and Blink-182

22:15 Nirvana: MTV Unplugged

