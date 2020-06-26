Marina Ruy Barbosa enjoys an afternoon outdoors and exhibits natural beauty: “Anniversary Week”

The actress left followers in love

Marina Ruy Barbosa delighted the crowd of social networks and attracted looks to her Instagram this Wednesday (24).

The redhead is enjoying her birthday week and posed very comfortable lying on the grass, enjoying a quiet afternoon outdoors and showing off her natural beauty on record.

The click yielded an impressive number of more than 881 thousand likes on the redhead’s profile, also earning much praise in the publication’s comments.

“It looks like a doll”, praised a follower. “Perfection really exists”, commented another person.