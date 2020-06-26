Ludmilla makes surprise to her mother and moment goes viral on the internet

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Ludmilla ended up generating a hilarious moment on social networks. Celebrating her mother’s birthday last Wednesday night (25), the celebrity entered the muse’s room and she was just wearing a towel and looking extremely surprised.

Recently, the singer excitedly told that she will work as an actress and was invited to join the cast of the second season of Rede Globo’s ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ series. To cheer up the crowd, she posed “training” for her role at home and got laughter from her followers.

“ I didn’t become an actress, right, guys ?! Hahaha At the invitation of the wonderful @jjafroreggae to arrive with everything in the second season of #ArcanjoRenegado playing a military police officer. I’m training hard, you’ll be able to check everything on Globo soon, did you like the news? ”, She wrote.