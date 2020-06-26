Latin Grammy nominees will be known on the 29th of September

Telemundo presents this 22-J series intimate Enemy. This and more in the ” OMG! Full Entertainment.

Carlos Camargo 05:48 PM / 20/06/2020

The Latin Recording Academy, the Latin Grammy was announced that the 29 of September of this year will be published the list of the winners of the gramophone, in its edition 2020.

By the pandemic of covid-19, which came to break the daily routine of all people, and still remains, threatening the health, a great uncertainty came from different sectors of society and the environment of the music along with the other has been one of the most affected of the entertainment industry. However, the Latin Academy the Recording store hopes to perform the ceremony of the Latin Grammy awards in the month of November.

Ready to dance “Summer Salsa 2020”

GV Music Group presented their collection of “Summer Salsa 2020”, with four musical productions with the best of bachata, merengue, salsa and reggaeton.

The production includes shots of a Happy life, Tito Rojas, and I have Already Given In the Life, Luisito Ayala and Puerto Rican Power; Thou art Divine and THOU, of Circobeat Band, What they Know Your Kisses” Antonio Cross, Leave, Tito Gomez Feat. Tito Rojas, That Temptation, Chery X, and No one Like You, Maelo Ruiz.

This production is for the lovers of salsa also contains the topics, it is Only” by Nino Segarra, Much Love, Willie Gonzalez, Flowers For Me, Point 3, Deny Me so Much Love, Pedro Conga, Life Vs Death, Johnny Ventura Feat. Tony Avila, the Love In Secret, Raulín Rosendo, and The Bamba, of Miguelito The Question.

Paris Jackson is released as a singer

With the duo The Soundflowers, Paris Jackson and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, enlisting his debut in the music. “Incredibly excited to share the news that the EP of my group, of which we have spoken in the last two years, is finally ready to be released next week, on the 23rd of June. “We are eternally grateful to each of you, and all of the support and the love that you have shared with us. I really hope that you like it,” she wrote in Paris in his account of Instagram.

“Intimate enemy” starts Monday, June 22, Telemundo

Telemundo has announced the long-awaited premiere of the new season of the hit series the Intimate Enemy for Monday, June 22, at 10/9c. This series is full of action, drama and suspense is star mexican Fernanda Castillo and Raúl Méndez, who returns to continue to give life to “Roxana Rodiles” and “Alexander Ferrer”, respectively.

The international cast also includes Aitor Luna, Manuel Ojeda, Iran Castillo, Elyfer Torres, María del Carmen Félix; account with the special participation of Matías Novoa, Alejandro Speitzer, Leonardo Daniel, Claudette Maillé, Arturo García Tenorio; and Luis Zahera and Tony Plana as special guests.

The action series was recorded between Mexico and Spain.

Everson Hernandez, who now sings solo

Everson Hernández has over 20 years of singing salsa, a large part of his career he has developed as a vocalist of the group Porfi Baloa and his teens, where he performed the greatest hits of the maestro Baloa.

Today to realize a dream that has given you a son: to have their own orchestra. Launch into the arena solo music. I am ready to megadisco more than 12 songs of the genre salsa, which highlights issues such as In the café, the time has come, My princess, It was love, and My life is you, among others.

The singer has recorded between Miami, Orlando and Venezuela, their first material as a solo artist. The disc bears the full name and try to save the sound of salsa vieja. Everson Hernandez is not outside of the group that gave him fame, Porfi Baloa and their Adolescents, it is simply a parallel competition to give strength to his passion and bring the sauce to several generations.