Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are not together

A couple of weeks ago Scott Disick and Sofia Richie put and end to three years of relationship. By that time, the employer began to spend more and more time with Kourtney Kardashianthe mother of his three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Despite the fact that they have always maintained a good relationship, despite the fact that their romantic relationship came to an end, what is certain is that in recent weeks both to be seen together more often. So, organize family plans as a fun-filled vacation at the farm, eating out, birthday party, celebration Father’s day in the united Stateswhen the elder sister Kim Kardashian he said he felt lucky to have Scott and their little ones. This approach has meant that many people think that they are giving a new opportunity. However, from their environment, have been quick to deny these rumors. A source close explained People that are not back together, but are very united.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dine together, but not only… it’s Sofia Richie accompanying them was!



The american press ensures that Scott has feelings for Kourtney, but she is not ready to resume their love story. In spite of this difference of feelings, both seem to be happy with the good knowledge they have reached, and are considered to be the best of friends. I am also happy to spend time together with their three small all of the Kardashians, because they have always felt a great affection for Disick and Kris Jenner it is like a child. So did you know at the end of may, on the occasion of his 37th birthday, at a specified date in the family blew out the candles at his side in a fun party and full of surprises. “You are a father, son, brother, colleague and friend, amazing!!!!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family. Thank you for your sense of adventure, and for always being there, for all of us. It is beautiful and I love you! Mama K, hugs and kisses,” he wrote his exsuegra. “Life would be boring without you. Thanks for being a great brother to me.”, he said Khloe. “You’re the best father, brother and friend who is not there. Thank you for being a person so amazing for our family. I love you,” wrote Kim.

All of the Kardashian clan is dump it in to help Scott Disick, passing through a complicated stage that is willing to leave behind. It seems that the founder of the clothing company Grocer and the protagonist of the the reality Flip As Disick, get the professional help that will guide you in the field of psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual. It is worth mentioning that the source of their problems dates back to the loss of their parents, those who died only three months away -his mother, Bonniehe died at 63 years of age in the month of October 2013, and only three months after she made her father, Jeffrey-. A blow that has lived in silence and that has forever marked, immersing you in a life of excesses. To overcome them, joined in the centre Points North Lodge, Colorado, but that left a couple of days to be filtered several pictures of him to receive the therapy.



Despite the fact that their relationship can not continue, and both have decided that it is better to be separated, it is true that Sofia Richie is also willing to help Scott. That is the reason why you want to give your time and your space so that you can recover. The model of 21 years, that is the little daughter of the artist Lionel Richie and, as a consequence, the sister of Nicole Richie, it was the task of making easier the breaking process and collected their things from the house in which he lived. However, his relatives believe that this situation will only be temporary and within a period of time, you will be together again.