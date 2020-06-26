Horoscope for Thursday, June 25, Josie Diez Canseco – eju.tv

ARIES (March 20-April 19): The disappointment that you have tried has filled the mind of memories, the melancholy, the change of attitude. The money is there to pay a debt of the family will take to arrive, please be patient. Your lucky number for today is 1.

TORO (from April 20 to may 20): you will need to have a conversation with a special person songs to play will be more, only time will serve both of you. You’re suspecting a lot of support to be selfless, not afraid and accepts the help. Your lucky number today is 22.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 21): tensions that have despejaran to the side of that special person, today you brindaras good times. You’ll have to postpone your plans and give priority to your work, there are several outstanding issues, get organized. Your lucky number for today is 5.

The CANCER (June 22-July 21): it will return the desire to meet the old friends, the moments you live and you will recover the emotional balance. Not problems, to your superiors, explain the facts and you will gain your understanding. Your lucky number today is 20.

Follow the news of eju.tv by //t.I/ejutv – Telegram

LEO (from July 22-August 22): the focus Is on the faults of the people who seek to come unto you, and not you correct your mistakes, give more of yourself in each moment. Your practical sense will help you to solve the problems of a process quite tedious. Your lucky number for today is 7.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September): you Decided to improve the aspects of your person, including your image, complete your change with a more open attitude. Keep track of your expenses, even if the economy improves, you’ll be tempted. Your lucky number for today is 4.

STERLING (from September 23 to October 22): do not force the situation, the loved person is not yet ready to give an explanation for your attitude, keep calm. The changes to be implemented in your work requires more commitment on your part, to adapt. Your lucky number for today is 8.

SCORPIO (from October 23 to November 22): You have expressed everything that you hear and you must repent, waiting calmly, everything will go as you want. You can hardly leave the work environment, let your emotions and to take the important step. Your lucky number for today is 15.

SAGITTARIUS (from November 23 to December 22): do Not be afraid to ask for advice from someone with the experience, their words confirmed what I felt intuitively, stay away. You will feel discord with the people around you, strive to fulfill your duties. Your lucky number today is 6.

CAPRICORN (December 23-January 21): restore the peace in your emotional life, it retains its good time planning projects that break the monotony. Keep calm and look at the details, to solve the problems that the process is in progress. Your lucky number for today is 16.

AQUARIUM (January 22-February 17): The loneliness has made you more mature, today a person step, and disappointments come to you, cede. The hits just keep accompaniment, but the vitality and the concentration is not more, take a rest. Your lucky number for today is 8.

FISH (February 18-march 19): the person that fills you with delusions, is not acting in a sincere way, and today comprobaras, distánciate, will be the best. Your work schedule is very heavy, is to develop the most important thing. Your lucky number today is 14.

Source: www.whatthegirl.com