Hellboy: Ron Perlman, explains why he refused to take part in the restart

Before the demon horns cut tried to re-emerge on the big screen (with unfavorable results), there was a saga unfinished, despite not topping the box office, has won the hearts of countless fans. Those two films, released in the decade of the years 2000, were Ron Perlman in the role of Hellboy, and while a conclusion to the trilogy has been denied, the actor has been close to participate in the reboot in the course of the past year. However, he had reasons very personal to close the offer.

In a recent interview with ComicBookMoviePerlman has emphasized his interest in tape Hellboy do not use the vision of the director responsible for the original film.

“The reboot it was something in which I had the opportunity to participate and I decided that the only version of Hellboy in which I am interested is what I did with Guillermo (del Toro)“said the new yorker. “So, how do I walk away from it (the tape of 2019), I really walked away from it, and I have not seen nor have I heard much about it. I wanted the best (the team behind the project), but was not in my bailiwick.”

Under the direction of Neil Marshall, the reboot in a question to the star The Strangest Things, David Harbourin the body of Anung A Rama (real name of the protagonist of hell). Far from wanting to give continuity to the plot Hellboy 2: The Golden Armythe tape is newly imposed on the allies and distinct challenges for the daemon, where the sorceress Vivienne, Nimue (Milla Jovovich), was the opponent to beat.

The last adaptation of the comic book created by Mike Mignola has been denied by the public and critics, as well as being a dismal failure at the box office. Now, after the bad taste in the mouth, many viewers wonder if there is any hope of Guillermo del Toro return to the movie series primeval, but Ron Perlman is not very optimistic for a simple reason.

“What is there to retain the third film Hellboy is the fact that Guillermo is one of the most engaged in the business”, confessed the actor of 70 years.

And yes, currently the director tapatio anda involved in various projects (adaptation, sequel, wolf-men), in addition to finding the time to be a paladin of the seventh art in our country.