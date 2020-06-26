Geisy Arruda takes advantage of a sunny day to sunbathe and laments: “Summer is over”

Celebrity stunned followers

Geisy Arruda took advantage of the last sunny days of this early winter to renew her tan this Wednesday (24).

The muse lamented the end of the summer and said on Twitter that she has difficulties separating herself from the sun, but took the opportunity to show the result of her homemade tanning to her followers, in addition to a stunning selfie boasting all her good shape and natural beauty. See full screen:

Eu não quero aceitar que o verão acabou… ☀️😢 pic.twitter.com/y7AXjyWwT6 — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) June 24, 2020

Recently, Geisy Arruda took fans by surprise on Tuesday (23) on her Twitter profile.

Our favorite influencer published a video on the social network showing her natural beauty and showing her followers her new protective mask, matching the look when betting on an animal print.