She drew gasps from the crowd on Instagram

Former BBB Emilly Araújo delighted her followers with a new photo posted on her Instagram last Wednesday (24).

In the old click, the celebrity appeared enjoying a moment of leisure in a bikini on a boat. “It’s still summer here… 🌞 So what? 🤪✨ ”, she joked in the caption. Look:

In the comments, Emilly’s followers spared no praise. “All beautiful, all-natural 🌺👑✨🦉❤️”, said one person. “It is very powerful,” said another.