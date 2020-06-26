Eiza Gonzales has a brother who prefers to remain incognito | INSTAGRAM

Many users were stunned by the news that the beautiful actress was only a child.

Eiza Gonzalez has become a real successful woman, is one of the mexican actresses most popular Hollywood, has triumphed more times to participate in some of the movies.

We have seen it from its beginnings in the mexican soap opera for children, and how it was to grow and mature to become the woman of incredible talent what it is today, in his last participation in film bloodshot.

Something that we know about fans of the artists (no matter how famous it is), is that you always want to know even the smallest details of their personal life, in this case, they want to know more about his family, because, even if we know that his mother supports them in everything, they know nothing else.

So some of these curious users of the internet have given the task to make an arduous search, giving you information that, in fact, the beautiful young woman has an older brother.

From what they noticed of its existence to look at the profile of Instagram the mother of Eiza, Glendareyna, that at the date of the account already with nearly 70 thousand followers in this social network, because here you are sharing with us photos of their travels, friendships and, of course, can not miss his beloved children.

His name is Yulen Gonzalez, who we have seen on very few occasions, in the pictures of Eiza, I don’t know if it is because you prefer to fill your profile with content purely yours or perhaps the brother does not want to be recognized.

This is the case, in which this individual would prefer to have your account of Instagram private, we know that fans of celebrities can sometimes be very intense and often causes hardship for the families in question, or simply do not feel at all concerned in the world of fame and showbiz.