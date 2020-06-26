Danna Paola, Thalia and Lucia Mendez: what to expect and how to participate in the festival virtual to celebrate the community LGBTTTI

There are three proposals on hold for the gay community this weekend. (Photo: Lucia mendez – Thalia – Danna Paola /IG)

Like so many other events, the XLII pride march LGBTTTI it has been changed from the format that does not promote the spread of the coronavirus, then, to support the community is provided at least three festival virtual with this theme.

Under the motto “on the Alert, for our rights is Not the recoil!”, the Committee IncluyeT he has organized a great event that will be broadcast through various web platforms and social networks.

It will be on the 27th of June, when they take the first “course” virtual and you’ll be able to see from this the YouTube channel has Launched LGBTTTIavailable here or from the page the pride remains.

On the official website of the event, explains the mechanics that you will have a great presence on the social network: “you’ll have to watch our social network for when this happens, the banderazo official, you want to register and upload your video to Instagram or Stories TikTok by using the Hashtag #ElOrgulloPermanece and etiquetándonos moves from the left to the right of the screen”.

Thalia, you will be instructed to give the banderazo output for the first “course” virtual, which will be active from 12:00 to 22:00.

Among the artists who will be present OV7, Pepper, and Teo, The Supermana, Mentidragas, Daniela Shoulder, Maca is Carried out, Regina Blandon, Christian Chavez, Mrs. tacos, basketball, Torreblanca, among the other artists who have publicly supported the community LGBTTTI.

The first edition Pride Virtual it will be held this weekend and will be transmitted by the platforms 11:11 Official, the Influence of TV and Gay Pride MX on Youtube.

This event, the web will be held on 26 and 27 June from 17:00 to 19:00 and it has been confirmed that the queen will be Lucia Mendez.

The sign is composed of Inna, Paris Hilton, Lucia Mendez, Carmen Campuzano, Marjorie de Souza, Susana Zavaleta, Lyn May, Alejandra Avalos, Patricia Manterola, ATL Garza, Wapayasos, Alfredo Adame, Sebastian Adame, same karime Pindter, Chiquis Rivera, Mariana Seoane and Maria Sweet.

Will also count with the presence of Andrea Legarreta, Raquel Bigorra, Geraldine Bazan, Mariana Seoane, Raquel Bessudo, Aleida Nunez, Ninel CondeMarjorie De Souza, Paola Rojas, Kimberly Loaiza, Gaby Spanic, Lorena Herrera, Andrea Escalona, Mauricio Mejia, Osmani Garcia, Edwin Luna, Pablo Montero, Maribel Guardia, Jackeline Arroyo and Flor Rubio.

Deezer Pride Livestream Festival it is an initiative for virtual the music streaming service Deezer, to celebrate diversity and to vindicate the rights of the community LGBTTTI.

This event will be present Danna Paola, Javiera Mena, Kany García, Esteman, and Sofia Reyes this Friday, June 26 from 18:00, local time, on the east coast of the UNITED states. (22.00 GMT).

Deezer next EFE this festival, which will be online because of the pandemic coronavirus and will include interviews, panels, and small concerts.

There will also be discussions within the programming as well as panels graduates “The new generation” (with Georgel, Niña Dioz, and Zemmoa) and “Stories of inclusion” (with Valentina “RuPaul”s Drag Race” and Francisca Valenzuela).

Ophelia Pastrana will be a guest of the festival and also the virtual it will be a DJ and where will also other artists such as Sr Paul, Lucia Studs, Marissa Mur or Henry Fields.

On the sidelines of this festival, which will be able to follow through the website of Deezer, the company digital has also prepared the special channel dedicated to Pride LGBTQIA+ called “Pride” and the songs of Ricky Martin, Gloria Trevi, Alaska and Dinarama, or Pabllo Vittaramong many others.

