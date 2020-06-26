Danna Paola presents his new topic as it is “Dreezer Pride Livestream”

The next June 28 in the world-be part of the “International Pride LGBTTIQ+”, but due to the current health crisis, the events organised in the framework of Deezer Pride Livestream Fetsival takes place this Friday 26 and contarn with the famous Danna Paola.

The initiative aims to celebrate the date, in spite of the confinement with a proposal in line in English and Spanish, between the figures confirmed, it will be found, as well as the star liteSofa King, Kany García, Javiera Mena, Georgel, among others.



