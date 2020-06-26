Related videos you might be interested in:



Click to see the full video



Play video SETTINGS Off



Skip to







BELOW

Why Danna Paola thought to retire? Image Tv

Danna Paola and Anahí have declared their sincere mutual admiration

After that came the voice of a presumed cause of Danna Paola and Anahí, the first granted an interview to the brazilian media, which has given the lie to that version and confirmed that it is a super-fan of the RBD and, above all, of the character Mía Colucci, interpreted by his wife of Manuel Velasco.











© Provided by TVyNovelas





View this post on Instagram 💿the girl pre 25… Studio life season 3 A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on June 18, 2020 at 8:15 pm PDT

“I always wanted to be ‘Mia Colucci’ when I have the use of reason,“ said Danna, and he added: “Anahi is someone that I love very much and admire very much. I had the opportunity to meet her once and talk with her. Is someone special,” said the actress.

We have to do with what I like This girl !!! 💖🙌🏻 Most beautiful and explodes ! And more talented, you can’t !!! 💖💖💖💖💖 @dannapaola 🙌🏻🌟🙏😘 I admire you more ! https://t.co/QImXt6GoCB — Anahi (@Anahi) June 19, 2020

For Danna Paola, RBD it was the group that managed to place the pop mexican at the international level, especially in Brazil.

View this post on Instagram Manu …💙🙌🏻 derisory to me says it all. 🙏 For our children every day, there are q stand up with the best attitude , even in the most difficult time. Give them the security and peace of mind. Remember that she (the mother), you are his entire world. ❤️ To the post shared by Anahi (@anahi) on May 25, 2020 at 9:57 pm PDT For his part, Anahí is not indifferent to the financial statements and has responded with a message that stressed how “talented” that Danna Paola, which he admires greatly, he said.

“What do we do with it that I LOVE this girl! The most beautiful and explodes! And more talented, you can’t! Danna Paola, I admire you more”, you can read in the publication.