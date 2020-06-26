Carol Peixinho oozes natural beauty in a click at will: “Muse”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

Ex-BBB caused on social networks

Carol Peixinho appeared very comfortable in a new click on Instagram and gave the talk on the web. This Wednesday (24), the ex-BBB delighted followers after showing a very comfortable look.

“WARRIORS !!! ALL READY FOR COMBATCHY? !! 💥💥💥 ”, joked the blonde in the registration caption.

GUERREIROS!!! TODOS PRONTOS PRO COMBATCHY?!! 💥💥💥

Carol’s publication earned more than 197,000 likes on the social network. Followers did not spare praise for the muse fitness in the comments.

“Most beautiful thing 😍❤️ ‘, wrote a follower. Another commented: “Oops !! Yes, commander! Hahaha ❤️ I don’t have maturity, see ?! Too beautiful Brasillllll ”.

