At the age of 47, Letícia Spiller displays a good bikini shape and a fan jokes: “Even the umbiguinho is beautiful!”

The blonde sported her curves and left her followers drooling

On Thursday afternoon (25), Leticia Spiller left her followers completely in love by posting a record on her Instagram.

In the click, the blonde appeared wearing a blue bikini, betting on the card and impressing with all its natural beauty and good shape.

Recently, Letícia Spiller gaped at her followers by posting a somewhat differentiated click on her Instagram profile.

In the click, the blonde emerged as she came into the world, in a paradisiacal setting, advising her followers with her differentiated pose. “Posture of the week! Ut #utkasana an excellent asana for the intestines and Achilles tendons! #namaste #gratidao ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.