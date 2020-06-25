We already know that the tone of the hair trend for the summer

The tone of the hair is the star of this summer and bring Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Kylie Jenner, and it is time for you to take into consideration. 24 June 2020

And so, in the midst of imprisonment, this tone of hair is already crowned as the favorite of the summer. This is the platinum blonde, color, brand new Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner but that Kaia Gerber he had already taken a couple of weeks ago. The change of look in Kylie does not surprise us much, as they already had taken the tone in previous occasions, also, which tends to dye her hair constantly. But Emily and Kaia, the look it looks completely new and is a good source of inspiration for those brunettes who want to try blonde tones an extreme change.

Even if, we are able to associate the color with the heat of the station; and a mane of platinum reflects the sun’s rays and gives a certain glow for the face.

The blond is almost like a classic Hollywood, and we dare you to say that is synonymous with elegance. How can we forget Marilyn Monroe and her way of grasping the mane of platinum? The iconic actress made her shade of hair is an emblem of his personality, catapultándolo in his iconic performance as Lorelei Lee Men Prefer Blondes.

In the second decade of the twenty-first century, the color comes to stay once again. What is the best way to wear it? Accompanied by a half-cut or lob.

Are you ready to make a change of impact?

*PICTURES: Instagram