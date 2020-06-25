Today will be a decisive day in your life, Josie Diez Canseco wants to advise

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: The disappointment that you have tried has filled the mind of memories, the melancholy, the change of attitude. The money is there to pay a debt of the family will take to arrive, please be patient. The number of successes, 1.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: You will have a conversation with a special person songs to play will be more, only time will serve both of you. These come to mistrust much of that support is disinterested, he is not afraid and accepts the help. Number of the success, 22.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: The tensions that have despejaran to the side of that special person, today you brindaras good times. You’ll have to postpone your plans and give priority to your work, there are several outstanding issues, get organized. The number of successes, 5.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: Your desire to meet with old friends, the moments you live and you will recover the emotional balance. Not problems, to your superiors, explain the facts and you will gain your understanding. The numbers of success, 20.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: You focus on the flaws of the people trying to come to you, and not you correct your mistakes, give more of yourself in each moment. Your practical sense will help you to solve the problems of a process quite tedious. The number of successes, 7.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: You decide to improve aspects of your person, including your image, complete your change with a more open attitude. Keep track of your expenses, even if your economy of this improvement it is tempting. The number of successes, 4.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23. 22 OCT.: Do not rush the situation, the loved person is not yet ready to give an explanation for your attitude, keep calm. The changes to be implemented in your work requires more commitment on your part, to adapt. The number of successes, 8.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: You have expressed everything that you hear and you must repent, waiting calmly, everything will go as you want. You can hardly leave the work environment, let your emotions and to take the important step. The numbers of success, 15.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: Do not be afraid to ask for advice from someone with experience, his words confirm what my intuition felt it, stay away. You will feel discord with the people around you, strive to fulfill your duties. The number of successes, 6.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: It shows the peace in your emotional life, it retains its good time planning projects that break the monotony. Keep calm and look at the details, to solve the problems that the process is in progress. The number of successes, 16.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: The loneliness has made you more mature, today a person step, and disappointments come to you, cede. The successes continue to accompany you, but also the vitality and the concentration is not more, take a rest. The number of successes, 8.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: That person that fills you with delusions, is not acting in a sincere way, and today comprobaras, distánciate, will be the best. Your work schedule is very heavy, is to develop the most important thing. The number of successes, 14.

