The medley Anitta in a pool that has already accumulated 5 million views

If there is something that characterizes the brazilian Anitta is that it is quite original, at the time of making your presentations.

June 25, 2020 · 08:47 hs

Anitta it has always been characterized by the rupture of paradigms when they do their presentations and this time was no exception.

With over 5.2 million views, this medley of Anitta singing, nothing more and nothing less than a swimming pool, still giving you what to talk about.

With a little fabric on the top, as almost always is your style, Anitta you also get to mess around with the mic in hand, to take a shower.

And, in this session, not only came out of this video. In his profile of Instagram to see some of the other photos where also interacts with her boyfriend, the handsome host of MTV Brazil Gui Araujo.

With nearly 48 million followers on Instagram and over 11 million on Twitter, Anitta is a character and his popularity, despite the circumstances of the health in his home country of Brazil, not only increase and increase.