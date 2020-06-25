Tati Zaqui puts selfie to the natural and drives followers to madness

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The singer completely attracted the eyes of her followers

This Wednesday afternoon (24), Tati Zaqui has driven her thousands of followers crazy by posting an amazing photo on her Instagram.

In the click, the muse appeared all smiling, wearing a very comfortable look and enchanting her followers with her impressive beauty.

View this post on Instagram

pra onde você viajaria agora e quem você levaria de acompanhante? Me: Cancún (@ segredo)

A post shared by TATI ZAQUI 👹 (@tatizaqui) on

Recently, Tati Zaqui gave the talk on the web after posing with a very different look on Instagram. On Monday night (22), the funkier appeared in a super production and left the followers in love.

Tati did not fail to show natural beauty to fans of the social network. In the caption, she wrote: “Traaaa”.

