Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay together in concert for the vaccine of the COVID-19

for the colombian singer Shakira, british band Coldplay and american artist Miley Cyrus, will participate in a virtual concert and solidarity on the 27th of June, in favour of a universal vaccine against the coronavirus, which is being co-organized by the The european commission (EC).

”Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes,” he said in a press release the president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyenat the concert, to be held the next day 27 at 15.00 (Brussels time, he said The Avant-Garde.

The show can be seen through RTVE, Canal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, NBC, Globe or Fuji TVamong other platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and the portal of the The European Commission.

”Global citizens around the world are asking the world leaders to help put an end to the COVID-19 to encourage the user to commit the billions of dollars needed to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to all people, everywhere. We are in need of health, equity, and global justice,” he said in a press release Shakira.

Will also participate in the concert Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Calvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens and will be the culmination of a campaign to collect funds for a universal vaccine against the COVID-19treatments and diagnostic tests that can reach all corners of the world.

The European Unionhe added Von der Layenis “fully committed to ensuring a fair access to an affordable vaccine as soon as possible, and to all those who need it.”

The new campaign, called “The Overall Goal. United for our future” (Global Objective. United for our future)is the continuation of the fundraising event is sponsored by the EC last may 4, which takes collected already 9.844 billion euros, of which approximately 6,500 million euros coming from countries or EU bodies.