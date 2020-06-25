Shakira, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and other stars are joined in concert by the coronavirus

With the conduction of the ex-wrestler and action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a press release of the signal cable has been reported that the transmission will be also the presence of numerous characters of the movie, television series, like the comedian Chris Rock, the actors, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, and the former footballer and pop icon David Beckham.

The initiative is a tv special at the global level and transmitted digitally, developed by Global Citizen, an organisation that aims to fight poverty, and that in this case, it makes a call to the leaders of the great powers for the treatments and vaccines, if available, against the coronavirus and reach all the nations of the indiscriminately to all social classes.

The show will include performances by Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Calvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

Among the characters of the world of the show will be the start of Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, and Salma Hayek Pinault, among others.

The campaign “the Overall Objective: “united for our Future”, was launched last month under the high patronage of the president of the Commission of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen.