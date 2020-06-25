Sancti Spiritu limited income and expenditure for the municipality – Rufinoweb.com.ar

The theme, which is already playing on major radio stations in the country, an official music video.

It’s called “The INHERITANCE” and participated in the recording, musicians such as David Valdez and Ema Pedernera, bassist, pianist, Ulises Bueno and “CRICKET” Nunez, an accordion player by the King of the Quartet. Rhumbalé! A special thanks to Ramiro Bueno, the club of lovers of Good Love and the Club Atlético Belgrano de Cordoba.

PLAYING FOR THE WORLD

As we are accustomed RHUMBALÉ!, its themes are spread all over the world thanks to a contract with The Orchard and SONY Music, which from 2019 have decided for the band, one of the artists, which is why the themes that make up the first EP of the band called “GENESIS RHUMBALERA!”, as they are INEVITABLE, DANGER, DOUBT, to kill me, a topic that he knew to be in the first positions in the stations of the north of argentina and THE GREAT FEAST, a subject that has been able to position Rhumbalé! Open the doors of Latin america, now joins “The LEGACY” as a Single, as he starts to cook the second album of this band, which has more than 16 musicians playing live.

This is to say that in a couple of days, this new theme in homage to the “colt” cuartetero will be available in more than 350 digital platforms around the world, such as SPOTIFY, GOOGLE PLAY, APPLE MUSIC, I Tunes and many others.

PANDEMIC THROUGH

“When he began this sad reality, it was a blow that we’ve had to endure, as all bands of the country, but far away, he was weakened, on the contrary, we began to plan all that would be the future in the short and medium term, there is not a day that I do not work for the band.

There are many gears that need to be oiled, and every part of this project, we talked about newspapers, charts, technicians, assistants, musicians, producers,arrangers, etc… we were always on the move.” Commented Carlos Alberto Saravia, music producer of Rhumbalé!