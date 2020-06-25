Photo: Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus and the famous pansexuales – People – Culture

Instagram @caradelevingne

Cara Delevingne

The actress and model from england, said in an interview with the magazine “Variety”, of 3 June, which has been defined as pansexual. He described his path to acceptance was involved to rule out any type of labels.

“I don’t care that someone thinks the same as it. I have fallen in love with the person, that is all. It draws me in person!!!”said Delevigne.

This is not the first time that the star of 27 years, speaks on the topic. In 2017, in an interview conducted by his partner, the model Adwoa Aboah, for the magazine ‘Glamour’ also an activist and writer, explained that it was opposite to the classification of individuals, as it was important to give space for the conversation about the fluidity of sexual.