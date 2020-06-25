Melody causes controversy when recording music with ten-month-old sister

The clip and the music gave the talk on the web

Melody gave something to talk about once again on social networks when launching a new song this Tuesday (23). At 13, the singer called her younger sister, Mellany, just 10 months old, to participate in the track and the video.

“Music with my sister Mellany (from my father). Check it out on the YouTube channel, ”said Melody. However, the novelty was not well regarded by everyone and some netizens shared opinions about the baby’s participation in the project.

“The child was barely born and they already want to earn money on it”, said one person. “What a precocious family”, fired another. “Too early for that,” typed the third profile.

Watch the clip: