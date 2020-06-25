MC Rebecca posts details of differentiated essay and raises the mood on the web

The brunette completely attracted the eyes of her followers

This Wednesday afternoon (24), MC Rebecca completely went crazy with her followers by posting an amazing photo on her Instagram profile.

In the click, the funkier appeared in a photoshoot, using a very comfortable look and giving something to talk on social networks.

Recently, after releasing her list of “contacts” for Valentine’s Day, MC Rebecca posted a click this Friday (12) hoping they would respond.

The singer drew laughter from the crowd while waiting for contacts in a new selfie, posing stunning with a black outfit to take the crowd “Pro Cantin” as in her new hit.