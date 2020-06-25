Luana Piovani enjoys a sunny day and takes a shower: “Churras na laje”

Celebrity drew laughter from followers

Luana Piovani posted an unusual click on Tuesday (23) on her Instagram.

The celebrity is enjoying the summer of Portugal at her home and took advantage of the high temperatures to cool off in the backyard, taking a shower with a hose. In the caption, she joked: “What is the best caption: Churras na slab or pin *** in the trash?”.

The click yielded almost 50 thousand likes on Instagram. “Happiness is in the small moments too,” commented a follower. “I just don’t take a picture of this because I don’t have a hose and a swimsuit like yours,” joked another person.