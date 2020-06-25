Lívia Andrade recalls clicking on the beach and jokes: “Saudade, right, my daughter?”

Presenter delighted internet users with the click

Lívia Andrade recalled a click on Instagram and gave us something to talk about. This Wednesday (24), the presenter posted a very comfortable click on a paradise beach and delighted followers on social networks.

The blonde appeared in a sweatshirt and showed her great fitness to the fans. In the caption, she joked: “Missing a beach, right, my daughter ??? 🌊💙💦 #azuldacordomar ”.

Recently, Lívia Andrade published a sequence of photos with different moments of her trip, impressing her followers with her natural beauty when she posed enjoying a wonderful evening, with the right sunset in the background.