Lexa poses in pajamas on a selfie before bed and charms followers: “Real life”

The singer left fans in love

Lexa gave a natural show on her Instagram on Tuesday night (23).

The singer showed fans how it looks at home, without compromises and without its luxurious production that we imagine famous people do every day. Lexa wanted to break these paradigms and took a selfie before bed, without makeup and wearing pajamas with a dog print, very natural.

The click earned more than 79 thousand likes in a few hours of the night and the followers admired the natural beauty of the singer.

“I love your naturalness,” commented a follower. “She is a wonderful princess with or without production,” said another person. “Always perfect”, praised the third party.