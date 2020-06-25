Larissa Manoela has fun in fitness choreography and healed shape impresses

The celebrity enjoyed a workout beyond excited

Larissa Manoela took advantage of Tuesday (23) to catch up on her health while still having fun.

The celebrity, who loves to show her dance moves, funny or not, bet on dance to keep her shape up to date and shared a little moment with her Instagram followers, clearly enjoying her fitness, lively choreography, and lavishing joy.

The video was successful and had almost 800 thousand views on Instagram, in addition to thousands of compliments in the comments.

“I need this animation,” commented a follower. “God in heaven and Larissa on earth,” joked another. “Every new workout she outdoes herself,” typed a third.