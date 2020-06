The muse left the crowd gaping on social media

Kylie Jenner surprised her followers on Instagram with two different publications.

In the images, the muse appeared showing a new look: platinum hair! In addition, she also squandered all the good shape using a look at ease that left her beauty in evidence. Check out:

In the comments, the web went crazy. “Barbie,” said an Internet user. “Ky blonde is my favorite,” shot another person.