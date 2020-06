The brunette shocked her followers with the bold click

On the afternoon of Wednesday (24), Juliana Caetano completely attracted the eyes of her followers by posting a click on her Instagram profile.

On record, the singer appeared all smiling, enjoying the sunny day, putting her body to play and, as always, impressing with all her good form.

Recently, Juliana Caetano has not stopped provoking her followers. The celebrity posed showing all her good shape near a curtain.