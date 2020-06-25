Juju Salimeni makes a spontaneous click at home and receives praise: “Inspiration”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The celebrity shared yet another photo of her home rehearsals

Juju Salimeni is rocking every day in her stunning home rehearsals and this Tuesday night (23) was no different.

On her Instagram, the muse published a stunning click when posing at the window of her house, very spontaneous and sporting her good shape, which did not go unnoticed in the striped outfit she wore. The muse also bet on a reflective text in the legend.

View this post on Instagram

Como seria iniciar o dia #agradecendo pelas coisas que NÃO aconteceram? Como seria #sorrir porque alguns planos não deram certo, e outros melhores chegarão? Como seria #agradecer pelas portas fechadas e dizer que elas foram tão IMPORTANTES para sua EVOLUÇÃO e para que você fizesse muitas outras ABRIREM diante de VOCÊ? Nada acontece por ACASO, tudo tem um porquê, e se conseguirmos #confiar que tudo está onde DEVERIA, viveríamos com mais PAZ e brigaríamos menos com as CIRCUNSTÂNCIAS, louvaríamos a VIDA pelos NÃOS e CELEBRARÍAMOS as crises, elas vieram com um PROPÓSITO e após cumprir, TERMINARÁ. Não se desespere se as coisas saíram do seu controle e saiba que nenhum fio de #cabelo cai sem uma permissão MAIOR! (Texto de Orleandro Lira) ✨❤️

A post shared by Juliana Salimeni 💖 (@jujusalimeni) on

“Even with a half-open and half-closed eye, this woman is beautiful”, joked a follower. “Simply wonderful always”, praised another person. “What power!” Commented a third.

The registration yielded more than 88 thousand likes on the social network.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here