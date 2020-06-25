Geisy Arruda shows good shape and says she didn’t get over the end of summer

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The photo of the muse gave something to talk about on social networks

Geisy Arruda shocked her followers on Wednesday afternoon (24). The celebrity released a video to show her tan and vent about the end of the summer.

“The weather will change at the FDS in SP. And I am not over the end of the summer yet ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. 

View this post on Instagram

O tempo vai mudar no FDS em SP. E eu ainda não superei o fim do verão . 😢☀️ #voltaverão

A post shared by Geisy Arruda (@geisy_arruda) on

The photo had more than 149,000 likes in less than a day.

“I’m still going to die from the heart with this woman,” commented one. “People who are sad when the summer is over, so there is no way to see this wonder that you are”, praised another.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here