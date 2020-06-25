Former BBB Carol Peixinho recalls summer weather in a paradisiacal setting

The brunette shared amazing photos
Carol Peixinho shared on her social networks this Tuesday (23) incredible photos of her last trip.
Nostalgic, the ex-BBB left followers enthralled by the beautiful summer climate in breathtaking paradisiacal settings, posing stunning with the setting sun and waterfalls.
“I need nature in my life !!!”, she wrote in the caption.
The sequence of photos yielded more than 144 thousand likes on Instagram. “What a dream this place is!” Commented a follower, delighted. “It is not for nothing that she calls himself“ Peixinho ”, another joked, referring to the photo of the muse under the sea. “Beautiful landscapes and beautiful women!”, Praised a third.