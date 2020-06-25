Danna Paola reaches Juanpa Zurita followers of Instagram and remove it from the throne in Mexico

The city of Mexico.- The actress and singer, Danna Paolathis Wednesday, super Juanpa Zurita followers of Instagramto unseat him as a factor of influence with ms fans on the platform Mexico.

For the moment, the interpreter has 25.1 million followers, while Zurita is located at 24.6 million euro, with a tendency to reach it.

You will be able to your interest: Geraldine Bazn is challenged by a trip to Miami for work, accompanied of their daughters

It is worth mentioning that the fame of the Damned because of his participation in the series litethat catapult plans international, receiving a big consent from the young public.

On the other hand, Juanpa is also a factor of influence which has had a great growth, since it has had good entries in the series, is the case of Luis Miguelwhere your brother.

Also read: “After 50 years of triumphs in something”: Horacio Villalobos attacks rika Buenfil and their TikToks

Source: TV Notes