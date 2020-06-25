Danna Paola presumed to be the owner of your heart [Espectáculos] – 24/06/2020

a woman is very discreet when it comes to romantic relationships, because in the course of the years, was able to confirm his relationship with Eleazar Gomez, and outside of that relationship there is very little that we were able to know their love for life.

However, this weekend, has decided to assume that the owner of his heart, the man who loves most in this world, of course, his father, who on the occasion of father’s day, dedicated to a publication.

In the series of Photos of the singer appears with her father in different poses and ages, ever since I was little and until today, we have also dedicated a few words to wish you a happy day.

“Always daddy, I love you dad”, was published.

By the way, the singer has celebrated one of his greatest achievements in his artistic life, and was to reach 25 million followers on Instagram, the mexican singer’s most followed on the social network.

The famous celebrated the achievement of a couple of days ago and shared a little video in appreciation to all their fans, that make this famous may already have more than 20 years of uninterrupted career.

The singer said a couple of weeks ago he had a slight depression, and even if you do not know exactly that something that has been around is that the famous would be deterred by the voices that they ran, where it is accused of being the cause of the rupture between Sebastian Yatra and Tini Stoessel.