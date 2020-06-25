Danna Paola launches a theme to celebrate the pride LGBTQ+

MEXICO-. If something has made it clear the actress and singer Danna Paolais that she is a woman, the power, and determined to be heard, an example of that, as is their last song, the already announced the will to tackle the pride LGBTQ+.

“I love you and that’s enough,” is the new song of Danna Paola, which is in addition to the celebration of the month of the pride LGBTQ+, the same day of its release, it is already a trend because internet users are waiting for the lyrics of this song.

As previously Danna has shown the inclusion of the community LGBTQ+ that you want to capture in the lyrics of their songs, because it earlier released the single, “Sodium”, which addressed the friendship that can arise after the end of a relationship with someone that decides to come out of the closet.

That is why, during this month of pride, he wanted to advertise his new single in favor of love, in which one of the sentences said that “love does not heal”, and that people should be accepted despite your sexual preference. The theme will be available from 25 June on various digital platforms.