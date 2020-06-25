as you can Guzman press for BlackRock?

The Government makes the numbers in his idea of going into a partial settlement that will go in addition to the creditors more friendly to leave alone the reluctant

The Government put it in the freezer the negotiation for the debt and held until the end of July, a certain definition. This term allows you to continue to talk with the creditors, but without haste. In this idea, that you have in the head Martín Guzmán and Sergio Chodos the argentina representative before International Monetary Fund and intimate friend of the minister of Economy, advance the probability that finally the Government is moving toward a redemption of partial and not total debt.

This means that the Economy will tip to close with a small group of creditors, and to leave open the exchange then you can continue in addition, on the basis of the negotiations at the moment. Clear that the idea of risky, because it would clean up the default state of Argentina has, it could happen if talks with the main creditors grouped in the committee that leads BlackRock end up bogged down.

The one that comes with the closing of a partial agreement? What is the level of adherence might be a relative success? Strategists Delphos Investment they say that taking into account the 15-18% of adhesion in the initial phase, in addition to 19%, which represent the Couple, and added to the 7% that has Bondholder Group -creditors are more friendly – it could be a partial agreement of approximately 40-45%. But, it would be disappointing even without the arch-enemy official, BlackRock.

“We resumed the talks between the government and the bondholders, and, just as we did mention, the parts are close, however, it is necessary to make a distinction of the situation between the government and each group of bondholders, in particular,” says Delphos.

The giant the bottom of a “new yorker” is the one that has the most tough stance with the country.

Making up the numbers for the debt

In this way, we can identify three fronts, the first is the group Bondholder Group (that is the lower part of the bag, between the 5% and 10% of the total), the proposal for which seems to go quite in line with the government, which would not lead to any problem to reach an agreement.

On the other hand, the Exchange group, the holders of the Par and Discount, the tips are very close to the first and not the second. And, finally, the group Ad Hoc, where it belongs BlackRockwhich negotiates jointly with the Exchange, who are the great holders of Macri Bonds. In this way, the focus should be on the latter two groups.

In the first place, explains Delphos, it is necessary to divide the group of Exchange Pair and Discount. In relation to the first, which represent 19% of the stock of the debt restructure, the tips are close (less than 2 dollars away).

“Here, the problem is in the Discount stores, where the tips are located more than 8 dollars, and the weight of these bonds is equal to 18% of the total. Here is where the government could pay special attention, because of the hardness of the characteristics of its Contract -legal aspects of the matter on which the government must not give, and its importance is due to the clause, pari passu,” says the consulting firm led by Leonardo Chialva and Santiago Lopez Alfaro.

The potential to improve the coupon average, from 4.2% to 4.7%, improve the proposal at $ 4, with a reduction by half of the difference to the original. Now, the case of the Ad Hoc group appears to be more complex. The Macri Bonds represent 63% of the total shares in the restructuring and the differences between the tips, while recoverable, are about $ 8. It is here that the government must give a plus, since that is not the idea of giving in the legal field.

The president will continue to analyze the steps to follow in order to reach an agreement with creditors.

The terms unacceptable, according to the minister

For example, encourage or condone the Delphos, reducing the removes from 3% to 1% (the symbolic), and also to increase the coupon average of 3.8% to 4.3%, the improvement would be about 5 and $ 6. There is still the question if it reaches a partial settlement or not. As we said above, Guzman would be almost assured a level of adhesion of 40 or 45 percent.

But assuming that an effort on the part of the government and to reach an agreement by the Discount, the percentage of partial agreement, it would be 58-63%. So, the government would be back to carry on negotiations more difficult with the group Ad Hoc where it leads BlackRock.

Of course the legal question, that in the genesis of non-agreement, play an important role. Guzman, a close Tuesday in the course of a discussion with the The council of the Americasthe bondholders want the contractual terms and conditions of the 2005 and not the new imposed in 2016 for the country.

“With the Ad Hoc Group has been more difficult to negotiate. We sat at the table, after having done our part, but the other part did not. We remain open to discussion and we believe that you will get a better understanding, that is what is best for all. With regard to the terms of the law, we ask for something that Argentina can’t commit. If then we apply the CAC of 2005, there would be the undoing of the progress that has been made in recent years and it would not be to which Argentina has joined in as a member of the G20 and the IMF”, said the the minister of the Economy.

Guzman wants to use a contraption legal -it is not known if it is used with the system of Justice or not – to be saved, the power to reallocate the bonds so as to stop the partial refunds apply CACs in a random way. This, which was discovered by the bondholders, is what led to that request in accordance with the terms of the laws of 2005 and does not accept the end of 2016. The holders of the bonds say that the minister “wanted to go in life,” and then now are trying to strengthen their position before the act of bad faith, Argentina. Open end to the saga of the debt.

