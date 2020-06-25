As the head of protocol of president Obama, has learned that the bag of the queen Elizabeth II is not touched

“We never touched the bag”. That was the one that a member of the service Elizabeth II said Capricia Penavic Marshallthen the chief of protocol of the united States, when brought forward to help the queen of England with him during the visit of president Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham palace in 2011.

Marshall apologized immediately after the polite but severe correction. But they are also asked: what was in the bag, Your Majesty?

The diplomat, who has also worked for the ClintonI was accustomed to be offered to keep the bags of women during the official celebrations. So, when the queen, 94-year-old, was to point out that the lawn of the palace for the ceremony of the arrival of Obama, the chief of protocol made a small step forward towards it.

Barack Obama and queen Elizabeth II during the State visit. (Getty)

“His Majesty was leaving, I made a comment to my English counterpart. I said: ‘Oh, my God, Your Majesty has a bag’, and I made a slight movement with my left foot towards her,” recalls Marshall, a 56-year-old, during an exclusive interview for the magazine ‘People’, his recently published book “Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy and How to make It Work for You’ (‘the Protocol: The power of diplomacy and how to make it work for you”).

“He, with both hands, pushed me against the wall and said to me: ‘don’t touch the bag, and I said, ‘Oh, my God. I’m so sorry,” says Marshall. “I said: ‘we Never touched the bag. And I said, ‘okay, I apologize. I’m not going to do. But we know what’s in the bag?’ And he responded: ‘We do not know what is in the bag. But we never touched the bag“.

The queen and her handbag: do not touch! (Getty)

The expert in the art of the diplomat of the tag believes that the queen “you can use your purse as a signal. If played in a certain part of the arm, means that the meeting is going well, wants them to leave in peace. But if it goes down, it means: ‘stop this already’. It was hypothesized that in the bag save a mobile phone to be able to talk with their grandchildrenI think it is absolutely adorable”.

This is just one of the many anecdotes that Marshall’s actions in her book about her 12 years in the White House. In addition, he writes about the ways in which the décor and the lighting of a room, and even the hanging or not a flag, or the strength of a handshake can affect, positively or negatively, in the course of a meeting.

The book of the head of protocol of president Barack Obama. (Amazon)

It also explains the power of gift exchangethat came into play between Obama and the british royal family in 2011. After the lunch the delegation, says, the queen wanted to exchange gifts with the president and the first lady. “She really acts as his chief of protocol,” said Marshall on Isabel II. Aware that he had a very close relationship with her father, she and her team assembled a collection of memories of the last visit of the king George VI in the united States, which has put in a portfolio to the skin.

“When she approached and started to browse, I looked at her and I said: ‘Oh, God, I hope that you like’. And I can say that I saw a couple of tears in their eyes after they looked at each other for a while. Then went to the president and said: “thank you very much for this.” Obama has also given a brooch, a floral liked it so much that they have taken during the State visit of Donald Trump the United kingdom in 2019.