10 movies from Netflix to cry

On Netflix, you can find movies that will make you bring out your most emotional side. And here are 10 of the best.

The movie many times, can produce in us all kinds of emotions. Some of them you can take up the adrenaline, or kill with laughter, but there are also some less cheerful, and that at the end of the day, there are productions to suit all tastes. And if you’re a sentimental person, this is love, as here we present 10 movies from Netflix with which to cry to the seas. So get your scarf and sit back to enjoy.

The Boy in the striped Pyjamas

There is no better way to start this list than with this fantastic tape. The film is based on the novel of the same name by John Boyne and published in 2006. Tells the story of Bruno, an 8 years old boy who moves from Poland to Berlin during the Second World War, a large house that is located on the side of a Nazi concentration camp, when he meets Shumel, a jewish boy of his same age.

Both children begin a friendship forbidden and Bruno is no more, wonder why your new friend, and people should use that strange striped pajamas. Together live great adventures, which will further cement a beautiful friendship not even death can break. It is one of those movies that you cannot stop watching.

My Girlfriend

For many fans of cinema for children, this drama of 1991 was probably one of the first times that they have seen a main character of the same age of dying before the end credits. But even so, it was a success remains valid almost 30 years later.

Macaulay Culkin, perhaps the star of the greatest movie to his time with Home Alone, he decided to take a risk, and the role of the 11 year old boy who suffers a tragic fate. However, the real star of this movie is Anna Chlumsky, who to deal with such sadness throughout this movie.

Rome

Written, produced, filmed, edited and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Rome continues to Cleo, a native mexican who works as a domestic in the wealthy neighborhood of Colonia Roma in Mexico City. Cleo struggles not to get involved in the tense relations of the family for which she works, and the growing tension in the region, all of this as she faces an unplanned pregnancy.

Throughout the film, Cleo is successful with one difficulty after another. The results are, at times, life-affirming, but this remains one of the film’s more sad than you’ll see on Netflix. The performance of Yalitza Aparicio is simply masterful, not in vain did win an Oscar for best actress.

Room

This movie is so sad that to see it more than once is unbearable. In this heartbreaking story, of Joy, of Newsome (Brie Larson) is kidnapped, abused, and maintained captive in a small room. She gets pregnant and gives birth to Jack (Jacob Tremblay), a child who does not know, or know of anything beyond this small room, which then escape.

This film takes you through the adventure of Jack to the discovery of a world outside that has never seen before. In turn, the child is full of innocence, the fears and the emotions of a world hitherto unknown to him. Their performances are incredible and without a doubt you will make a knot in the throat while you can see.

Ghost: The Shadow of Love

This is one of the films of love and melancholy, the most acclaimed of contemporary cinema. Is a story of love beyond death starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, in which a couple is attacked by a thief who shoots at Sam taking his life.

Sam, is now a ghost who is still in contact with Molly to clarify her murder and will do everything to prove that the continues to love even from beyond. It is a film full of love, passion and lots of romance.

The Journal of Noah

This list may not be complete without this beautiful production with Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Here is torrid and passionate love story of two young people who, in the mid – ‘ 40s, that for some of the circumstances have to be separated, but are reunited and spice up your love time after.

It’s been several decades and a man who reads the stories of an old book of a woman who is in a nursing home. These people happen to be young people who give life to this story and that show the true power of love.

The pianist

In 2003, Adrien Brody became the youngest person to take home the oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Wladyslaw Szpilman. In this film, is the incarnation of a pianist, a Polish jew who the fight for survival in Warsaw, at the dawn of the Second World War. This autobiographical film, directed by Roman Polanski (Oscar for Best director) tells the real life story of Szpilman, who grew up in a privileged family and refuses to believe that the nazi occupation would grow enough to affect him and his loved ones, until the threat is all too real.

With precision, Brody is able to give life to this role difficult to see a tragic and inevitable story unfold before their eyes, and the specific effects, although extensive, has suffered from a single individual. It is a film that engages you from the beginning and that will make you fall a tear.

The pursuit of Happiness

On this occasion, Will Smith portrays the successful entrepreneur from the real life of Chris Gardner, who spends his nights on the street and in shelters for the homeless next to his small son, trying to get a job. In the pursuit of Happiness is a love story, she the father of a indestructible, the will and the desire to overcome the adversity that is entirely based on the relationship of the protagonist with his son.

This performance earned Smith an oscar nomination for Best Actor in a leading role, and also acts alongside his son Jaden. Surely, this pair of father and son will be sentimental, but luckily, this story it concludes with a happy ending.

The Theory of Everything

With a performance by academy award winner, Eddie Redmayne portrays the famous physicist Stephen Hawking, in The Theory of Everything. The tape turns out to be less movie and more of a beautiful and gentle film about the relationship of Hawking with his wife Jane, played by the beautiful Felicity Jones.

This film tells us about his days as a young student of cosmology before his diagnosis of ALS at the age of 21, their struggle with the disease, and his rise as a scientist, as he explains the romance of a passionate couple that survives in spite of the difficulties. Even if it can be written in the cosmos, this film, directed by James Marsh, you will experience all that there is to feel when you love someone with your heart.

A History of Ghosts

After a fatal accident, a musician (Casey Affleck) she finds herself as a spirit covered in sheets, wandering the corridors of her former home, haunts and the desire to be with his widow wife, played by Rooney Mara.

The tape is a representation of a tragic and shameful life-after-death, connect the dots between love, the place we call home and the time, that is the worst enemy of a ghost. You can not stop to enjoy this fantastic story.

This is the list of the film’s most sad that you can see on Netflix. There are many other excellent options if you are looking for things melodramatic, but this should be a good start, so have fun