What are you waiting for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, to choose the name of your daughter



Katy Perry, a few days ago, to the point of relaxation at the beach with his partner and his father Credit: GROSBY GROUP



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child in common



who has a date for his birth in the month of August. While the couple will live these moments in the privacy of home and at a time when the recommendation is to stay at home to avoid taking the coronavirus, there are also some rumors about

the name that will bring the girl.



In a note with

Karson & Kennedy,



the american radio Mix 104.1, the singer said: “we Still have to decide its name. We have several proposals, but it will be she who tells you to do so.

The look in the eyes and say: “Oh, yes, of course, that is your name.”



Missing nearly two months to be born small, and it is seen that the sense of humor of Perry was not modified by pregnancy or by the pandemic. It is not something out of the ordinary, that some parents expect to see “the face” of the child to decide how to call. In fact, there are some couples who prefer not to know the sex of the baby.

While the actor is already the father of Flyn, Christopher, the fruit of his relationship with model Miranda Kerr, Perry said how to live the prompt arrival of the baby. “He is very excited to be a girl. They say that girls, you know, daddy, so shall it be…, let’s see!”. The relationship between the former Orlando and his current partner is very good and in fact, Kerr said one of the photos, where she looks for the singer’s super pregnant and wrote: “Beautiful mom”.

While the tórtolos wanted to keep most of the suspects, the news of the pregnancy, the rumors became stronger with the passing of the months and

Katy has finished to confirm the news, via the “Never wear White”, one of their new songs



. Since then, the singer has been more open to talk about their status and even share the images on social networks.

Katy Perry | Never Worn White 03:50

Katy and Orlando are a couple of from 2015, but in between go and come again

formalized its links in 2018, and since then, it has been shown in most of the states



. In recent times, the actor had mentioned his desire to return to become a father and also getting married.

The latter plan was postponed by the pandemic



.





Orlando Bloom and Perry are very eager, with the arrival of the baby Credit: GROSBY GROUP

