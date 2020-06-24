There is a new message from the universe, conócelo with Josie Diez Canseco

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: Today, the jealousy is put in an uncomfortable situation and a lot of tension, pull yourself together and prevents a reaction of the impulse with self-monitoring you will be able to manage very well your feelings without damaging your relationship. Destacarás in a business meeting, today, your ideas clear, and your safety will prevail over the other. Number success 1.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: Do not doubt the intentions of that person that supports you in the difficult moments that you are experiencing, but the closeness and affection will make the feelings change and in a short time there will be the romance. In the work, your efforts begin to be rewarded, but it doesn’t mean you have to trust you, you must continue to strive not to be in need of repair. The number of successful 7.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: In the center of rumors that would no doubt the confidence of your partner will give you a great amount of relief and security, now there is talk, there will be a lot of sincerity that will strengthen the feelings. You will receive news about improvements in your income, surveys will continue, according to the possibilities of your employers, keep up the good work. The numbers of success 15.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: Your love is put to the test, you will discover a lie that it will hurt, you will have all the explanations that you ask, but you have to wait before making a decision, slow down, and you’ll know what to do. Something that has been signed without paying a lot of attention will cause legal problems, you need the help of a good professional to resolve this problem, finally you will get there. Number of successful 17.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: You have a lot of doubts about your relationship, relax and not to think that that person feels better, the insecurity will pass and you arrepentirías you’re finished with your report. It is a good time for major purchases, do not refuse the credit card, and you will find people that will guarantee, without any problem. Number of successful 3.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: Forget the advice of others, it may be well-intentioned, but they are wrong, if you follow what your heart dictates at the end of the disagreements sentimental and reconciliation to be passionate about. Day of good news on the job, you will renew the contract or very positive changes for you, your situation will stabilize. Number of successful 12.

LIBRA: 23 SEP – 22 OCT.: Before ilusionarte with the commitment to stabilize first, your relationship, the lack of a lot of communication so that they can get to know each other better, a formal relationship now would not have much success. You are in a phase of discouragement, nothing motivates to work, to fight, and sobreponte, your ideas are good, exponlas with the security and great hospitality. The numbers of success 6.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: The romance that you started with so many dreams, today, suffer its first crisis, and it will be very strong, but do not separate the two, after many attempts, managed to overcome their differences. Don’t worry about the negative reviews your work, they are caused by envy, keep up the good work, little by little, the anger, and reach your goals. Number of 9 success.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: Today you will meet someone who will be a part of your life, knowing that you have a partner, do not be impressed by his promises, not fulfilled, and you end up with the emotional stability has been reached. Before exposing your project to analyze and plan the best way to present it, as you come to your superior will depend on your approval. Number of successful 2.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: Today you will meet someone and you feel sure that it is the ideal person for you, it will not be easy to conquer, your perseverance will be your best weapon to get what you want. You’ll be tempted to let go of your work commitments, which is not urgent, do not sacrifice your personal life, you have already met your responsibilities, and you deserve to be distracted. Number of success 11.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: Your romantic relationship is going well and will continue to give joy, do not let some of the misunderstandings that arise ruin your happiness. Your work is recognized and rewarded, which makes you feel encouraged, today I give you orders additional, and you will not have any problem to spend a bit of your free time. Number of success 5.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: A great temptation will come into your life, you will awaken in you a passion very intense, but will prevail the reason and the true love that you feel for the person who has been by your side in good and in evil. Day of a good communication with your environment, it will be easy to reconcile and agree on the project work in a team. Number of success 16.

