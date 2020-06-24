The word of celebrities: these are the tricks of the famous do the detox before the summer (and really work)

After the “because I said so” of the mothers, and the second most important thing is that the celebrities. To them, these beings of infinite beauty that drinking water with lemon when you wake up (even if Miranda Kerr has moved on to the apple cider vinegar, here’s why) and two litres of water a day to keep your skin glowing (we are sure that something else, but not say anything), who before only shared their secrets in ‘wellbeing’ in the praised exclusive, but now with Instagram… It’s Tachán! We have tips, tricks, diets and workouts before hand in the hole.

There is always something new: that if the fasting intermittent of Reese Witherspoon, the controversial diet of Naomi Campbell or the zone diet Jennifer Aniston. In summary, do not go to sleep without know something new. And in the field of detoxification pre-summer holidaysa lot less.

As networks have become the mirror of the soul, and, in particular, the all-seeing eye of users, diving in our favorite social network, Instagram, we found some of the publications that have what they are famous for deshincharse, lose some inches and feel a little bit lighter. Something that is not bad, after quarantine and before, of course, to try on the bikini last year, (which if they do not come, not even for a leg, you have it easy: one size fits most, and the look from beach body).

Cindy Crawford

First of all: I hope that you levantaramos with these cups. Second, the model is the green smoothie more palatable now that it gets warmer, and do not say to us, what they say users who have tried it and have left the comment out. The recipe is very simple, suitable for any soul amateur cook.

Ingredients: a cup of almond milk, ⅓ frozen banana, a cup of spinach, 10 fresh leaves of mint, a tablespoon of protein, 2 tablespoons of powdered greens (with an additional go), a handful of small nibs of cocoa. Whip, whip, whip, and voilà! Shake a morning full of iron, antioxidants and good ingredients. A healthy sustituit the slices of bread with tomato, which, as we know.

Beyoncé

The vegan diet of September was one of the most controversial issues that has made the singer. In addition to the vegans, it was based on minimalism, so that the range of possibilities for the time of the ingestion of food was very limited. The plan is in 22 days by eating only fruits, vegetables, seeds, fruits, vegetables and protein. Perhaps for many days following this diet can be a great effort, if you are not accustomed to this type of diet, however, as a detox for three or four days it may be a good shock for the weight loss.

Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky is one of the famous that more care for your style of life: his pictures of Instagram are proof of this. Green smoothies, salads, very colorful and without sugar or foods ultraprocesados. Those are their mantras, and next to a neat routine of physical exercise, the actress gets to show a figure well-toned. How can we apply this to our life (and routine pre-holiday? Leaving aside all the processed foods, and is based on the assumption of the real food balanced.

Miranda Kerr

The australian has become a point of reference when talking about a balanced lifestyle. Ago breakfast? Polenta, prepared with rice, plantain and hemp (which help regulate the intestinal transit) and a juice of celery. The smoothie for excellence of all that has been walked ever a red carpet: it is a purifying, antioxidant, deflated, help with problems of fluid retention because of its high water content and also if it is not particularly good, it is a cocktail of vitamins and fiber, if you take each morning will help you feel lighter.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Candles with a smell of vagina and orgasm aside, the actress has become a guru (what, how much? criticized the world’s ‘well-being’. Even if some of his statements are nonsense, the fact is that Gwyneth bet on a very healthy eating that avoids sugars and refined flours, and dominated by vegetables such as broccoli or brussels sprouts, low calorie intake and its contribution of vitamins and minerals.