The tender story of the love of Ximena Navarrete and Juan Carlos Valladares

The exreina beauty, Ximena Navarreteand her husband, the entrepreneur potosino Juan Carlos Valladareswere the protagonists of a sweet love story. You are met at the end of 2015, and that he saw for the first time were shot with the arrows. However, it is now facing rumors that threaten the stability of marriage.

The couple met in the month of October 2015, months after it came to dating, a phase in which they become inseparable, despite their commitments, they managed to stay together always, as we have seen in the family, trips, holidays, visits to amusement parks, the race of the Formula 1, and the Super Bowl.

Shortly after, the 1 April 2017, came the great wedding. Ximena and Juan Carlos has chosen the Colegio de las Vizcaínas for your big day, having as guests a number of celebrities, entrepreneurs and athletes. Among those who attended, present were Carlos Rivera, Marco and Flavio Salvador Mejia, Daniela Romo, and the entrepreneur Carlos Peralta and his wife Mariana Tort.

Things between the wedding, did not seem more in love than ever, even now, in 2018, we were surprised when they announced that they were expecting their first child. But, unfortunately, the actress of 32 years lost her baby.

After this unfortunate event, Ximena he took refuge in the loving care of her family and of her husband, the couple who saw him do in the face of adversity and more united than ever. After a few months of the loss of your child, the actress returned to projects such as the model, in particular, saw him working with his friend, the tailor, the mexican Benito Santos, with whom he is very close-knit.

But sources close to Navarrete to ensure that, after the loss of his son, the love life of their drastically changed, moreover, the side-effects of the pandemic to have reached the partner and says that she has made the decision to leave her marital home to seek refuge in the bosom of his family. So far the marriage has not spoken on the issue, but for many of his fans has been amazing to receive the news. Read also: Ximena Navarrete and Juan Carlos Valladares would be separated